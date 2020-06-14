ISIS locations destroyed in security operations in Diyala

2020/06/14 | 20:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala said, on Sunday, that an operation carries out by Iraqi security forces led to destroying ISIS nests, and dismantling a number of explosives; north of Al-Miqdadiya district, 40 km northeast of Baquba.

The source told Shafaq News agency that joint military and security forces supported by army aircraft, launched extensive security operations to clear areas in the north of Al-Miqdadiya.

The operations resulted in dismantling and detonation of several explosive devices, and guesthouse, utilized as a shelter by the terrorists, was destroyed.



The source added that the guesthouse contained logistical materials, military clothes, light equipment and medical supplies.

Areas north of Al-Miqdadiya, northeast of Diyala, were considered to be one of the strongholds of armed organizations over the past years due to its geographical nature and dense groves, many of which are converted into sanctuaries and security nests for ISIS operatives.