COVID-19: Iraq records over 1,200 new cases, 58 deaths in a day
2020/06/14 | 21:38 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraq records 58 new deaths and more than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus across the country in 24 hours.

(Photo: Archive)

