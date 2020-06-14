Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
COVID-19: Iraq records over 1,200 new cases, 58 deaths in a day
2020/06/14 | 21:38 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Iraq records 58 new deaths and more than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus across the country in 24 hours.
(Photo: Archive)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq