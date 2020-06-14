Nechirvan Barzani hosts the British ambassador to Iraq

2020/06/14 | 22:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed today, Sunday, with the British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, the latest updates of Covid-19 and the procedures Iraq and the region are applying to confront it.

The presidential statement received by Shafaq News agency, said that the meeting that was attended by the British Consul in Erbil, James Thornton, touched upon Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's assumption of the presidency of the Iraqi government and his governmental program, the problems, crises and challenges that he faces.



The meeting also discusses the relations between the region and the federal government and the endeavors, as well as the ongoing dialogues between The two sides to solve problems based on the Iraqi constitution.

The statement pointed that the two sides discussed the threats of the resurgence of ISIS, stressing the need to continue supporting the international coalition for Iraq and Kurdistan region and the cooperation between Kurdistan Region and the federal government.Barzani and Hickey also discussed the internal situation in Kurdistan Region, the British relations with Iraq and the region, the desire of both sides to develop them, the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue and a number of other issues of common concern.