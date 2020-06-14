France to start lifting the pandemic restrictions

2020/06/14 | 22:42 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The French President Emmanuel Macron announced, on Sunday evening, the start of a new phase to ease the restrictions imposed to control Covid-19 pandemic.

Macron said, in a speech, that all internal European borders will be opened starting from tomorrow, and will be opened to countries outside the European Union starting from July 1.



The French president stated that all restaurants and cafes in Paris will be opened on Monday, stressing that returning to work will be a priority from tomorrow."we must return to work in all economic sectors to recycle the economy and we will develop the means of solidarity necessary to absorb the shocks we received during the crisis", Macron said.

Macron announced that the authorities have decided that the return of all students to schools will take place on June 22nd, indicating that control of people's congregations will continue.

"From tomorrow, we will be able to turn the page of the first stage of the crisis that we are living amid now.



The new stage will allow us to revive the economy", the French president said.