Covid-19: 121 stores closed for violating the preventive measures in Erbil

2020/06/15 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Erbil Governorate in Kurdistan Region announced today, Sunday, that the supervisory and health committees have closed shops and stores that violated Covid-19 preventive measures.In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the governorate said that 121 stores were closed for noncompliance to the instructions issued by the authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The statement urged the citizens of the governorate and all stores that were allowed to serve the citizens, to adhere to the preventive measures, and wear masks and gloves; as actions will be taken against those who do not abide to the instructions.