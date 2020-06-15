Australia contributes $600k to Refugees in Iraq

2020/06/15 | 02:58 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Government of Australia has provided AUD 866,000 (USD 591,000) to support the work of UNFPA in Iraq.
The funding will provide assistance to 38,000 women and girls, in Duhok and Nineveh Governorates over the next year.
The new contribution will primarily support Syrian refugees who arrived in Iraq in 2019 as a result of […]
