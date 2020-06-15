Iraq to export 2.8 million barrels of oil

2020/06/15 | 09:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The newly appointed Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said on Sunday that Iraq will export 2.8 million barrels of oil per day on average in June.

Ismail said in an interview with Al- Sharqiya TV that it is in Iraq’s interest to adhere to OPEC + agreement to cut production.

He also added that his ministry had asked Kurdistan Region’s authorities to export a maximum of 370,000 barrels per day, starting in June to help Iraq comply with OPEC + quota.