Wasit records 11 corona deaths in 24 hours

2020/06/15 | 10:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / 11 deaths have been recorded for people infected with Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wasit governorate on Monday, in the largest death toll from the virus to take place in one governorate within 24 hours, a medical source revealed.

Muthanna governorate also recorded one death in Muthanna province for a man in his 40s years who was also infected with the virus, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

Coronavirus confirmed cases uptick significantly in Wasit governorate, as the governorate health department announced last Thursday that it has recorded the highest daily number of infections with the virus since its outbreak.



A statement issued by the department, reported to Shafaq News, saying that the number of diagnosed infections for that day only reached 233 positive cases.