Baghdad to send ISOF towards Diyala

2020/06/15 | 10:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Special Operation Forces (ISOF) will arrive soon to the province to seize the border crossings, in addition to two military regiments to improve security, the deputy of Diyala governorate, Nahida Al-Dainy revealed on Monday.

Diyala contains two border ports with Iran, the first "Mundhiriya" in the outskirts of Khanaqin and the second "Sumar" at Mandali border, at a time when official sources confirm the existence of illegitimate smuggling operations in those crossings.

According to the Prime Minister’s decision, he instructed to send anti-terrorist forces to seize the border crossings in Diyala and limit smuggling operations that the province has witnessed for many years, Al-Dainy told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Dainy also confirmed that the Minister of Defense ordered to send two army regiments to areas north of Jalawla, 70 km northeast of Baquba and areas of Al-Nada Basin in the outskirts of Baladruz district, 30 km east of Baquba, to address the security deterioration and end the threat of Islamic State (ISIS) gangs that threaten villages, residential and agricultural areas.

Diyala deputies asked the Minister of Defense to send military reinforcements to the areas north of Muqdadiya and Al-Abara sub-district to enhance security and stability, and that the minister showed great cooperation and response in this regard, according to the directives of the Prime Minister, "who pays special attention to Diyala security and political file."

Al-Dainy indicated that Diyala's deputies will meet the Prime Minister soon to discuss several important files pertaining to the province, suggesting a breakthrough and improvement in the security conditions in Diyala and achieving political stability in the province that guarantees the rights of all components.

The northern areas of Jalawla,the Muqdadiya outskirts, Al-Abara sub-district of Abi Saida and the Khanaqin outskirts are witnessing continuous terrorist incidents and attacks due to their geographical nature and the extension of their agricultural areas that helped the presence of armed organizations and threaten security.