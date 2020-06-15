Iraqi Joint Operations Command condemns Turkish bombing in Shingal, Makhmour


Iraqi Joint Operations Command condemns Turkish bombing in Shingal, Makhmour
2020/06/15 | 15:14 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Turkish airstrikes targeting Makhmour and its surroundings, June 15, 2020.

(Photo: Social Media)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links