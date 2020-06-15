Emergency staff goes on strike in Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/15 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Health and medical personnel in Sulaymaniyah governorate went on strike on Monday due to the delay in their salaries.

The Health Syndicate in Sulaimaniyah gave Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) 48 hours time limit to pay health workers ’salaries otherwise strike will be permanently in all medical centers.

Shafaq News reporter said that employees of the emergency center in Sulaymaniyah city went on strike today due to delayed salaries, and stopped receiving emergency calls.

He added that some hospitals notified infant’s parents in the special care department to take their children home because the care provided to them will be stopped .

On the other hand a medical source said that 15 staff of Shar General Hospital in Sulaymaniyah has been confirmed positive of Covid-19.

While Health authorities have imposed quarantine on a Court in Dokan, and Director of Agriculture building after diagnosing coronavirus cases for some of its cadres.