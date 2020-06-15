2020/06/15 | 18:20 - Source: Iraq News

LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his practical discourse A Divine Perspective on Politics, Louix provides an enlightened perspective on the current state of politics on a global level.Louix reminds us that change happens through “The Power of One” and invites us all to see people in power as the inspiration for us to make changes within ourselves, rather than to cast judgment and blame upon them.



To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org.



About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey.



Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances.



Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide.



With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures.



He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.



For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.Samantha FarberLouix Dor Dempriey Foundation888-288-3735email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

June 15, 2020, 15:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release

Source: Xvx9E3n8vaA&