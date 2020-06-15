Washington supports the upcoming talks between Baghdad and Erbil

2020/06/15 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The United States of America revealed, on Monday, its position from the forthcoming talks between Baghdad and Erbil, to discuss the disputes between them.

It is expected that the delegation of Kurdistan Regional Government will visit Baghdad later this week, to launch a third round of talks; in an effort to reach a consensus on the outstanding differences between the two sides, especially the oil files and the region's share of the federal budget.

The media office of the American embassy told Shafaq news agency that, "We encourage the Iraqi government and Kurdistan Regional Government to enter into a constructive dialogue in order to reach solutions".

Discussions between the two sides focus on the oil files and the region's share of the federal budget, especially after the previous government headed by Adel Abdel-Mahdi decided to cut the salaries of the region's employees, last April.

The current government, headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, released the salaries of employees for one month only, and mortgaged other payments to reach a final agreement with the region regarding the outstanding differences.

There are pending issues between the two sides since many years: disputed territories, oil wealth managing, the budget of Peshmerga forces and many more.