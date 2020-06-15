Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdistan region supports UNITAD

2020/06/15 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, confirmed today, Monday, that the region will coordinate with the Iraqi parliament and other relevant authorities inside and outside Baghdad to support the mission of "UNITAD".

A statement issued by Kurdistan Region Presidency, and received by Shafaq News agency, said that Barzani received, today, Monday, a phone call from the United Nations Special Advisor Karim Khan, who heads the United Nations investigation team for ISIS crimes.



Mr.



Khan, afterwards, submitted a report about his work with the UN Security Council.

The statement noted that, "Khan informed Barzani about the continuing efforts of UNITAD to achieve justice for victims of ISIS crimes in Iraq, despite security challenges and the outbreak of the Covid-19".

The statement added that, "Barzani, for his part, renewed his support for the UNITAD mission in Iraq", stressing that, "investigating ISIS crimes is one of the priorities of Kurdistan Region".

Barzani stressed that, "those who are involved in crimes against the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, as well as other crimes against Yazidis, Christians and other religious sects, will be brought to justice".

Kurdistan’s president indicated that, "the success of the UNITAD mission will be a clear and strong announcement to all perpetrators that they will be held accountable for their actions and that justice will be served to the families of the victims".

Barzani added that, "Kurdistan Region will coordinate with the Iraqi parliament and other relevant authorities, inside and outside Baghdad, to support UNITAD's mission; Particularly, to strengthen the legal framework of prosecution against ISIS perpetrators for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes".

The statement noted that Karim Khan, "thanked Barzani and Kurdistan Regional Government for their cooperation and coordination with UNITAD; hoping to continue the joint work, cooperation and support of Kurdistan Region to enhance UNITAD's mission in Iraq".