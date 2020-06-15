Kurdistan Regional Government to organize customs, tariffs, and eliminate exemptions


Kurdistan Regional Government to organize customs, tariffs, and eliminate exemptions
2020/06/15 | 20:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government during the virtual meeting, June 15, 2020.

(Photo: KRG)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links