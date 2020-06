2020/06/15 | 21:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Health of Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region announced, on Monday, that 7 patients recovered from Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, the directory said that the total number of cases reached 133, 79 among which achieved full recovery.