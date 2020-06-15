Royal Australian Air Force to speak at UAV Technology 2020

2020/06/16 | 00:16 - Source: Iraq News

SMi reports: Royal Australian Air Force’s Deputy Director RPAS, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce will be speaking at UAV Technology conference 2020.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, at UAV Technology, SMi Group has announced the Royal Australian Air Force’s Deputy Director RPAS, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce, as a speaker on the last day of the two-day event.Initially starting off his career in engineering and helicopters, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce found himself getting involved on the new drone program for the Australian Army, eventually progressing onto being one of the key assets for the organisation as the Australian Army Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Sub-Program Manager responsible for all Australian Army UAS activities 13 years later.* (Source: Flight Safety Australia)Interested parties will be able to save £200 off the conference price by 30th June: http://www.uav-technology.org/PR41888The 5th annual UAV Technology will reconvene in London, UK on the 28th – 29th September 2020.



The meeting will provide delegates with an opportunity to meet with high profile military and government personnel and hear their key insights as they present their exclusive briefings and exhibit their new technologies at the conference.Following his extensive background in the UAS sector, Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce, Deputy Director RPAS, Royal Australian Air Force will provide an exclusive presentation on:‘Royal Australian Air Force Armed RPAS Procurement’• Shift towards armed RPAS: why the RAAF is acquiring the MQ-9B Sky Guardian and how this fit into wider defence modernisation – “Jericho Edge”

• Acquisition programme progress and lessons learned from working with industry

• How the RAAF is preparing its manpower and infrastructure to support the MQ-9B and further opportunities for industry to engage

• Where the RAAF is going future force development with UAVs, both UCAV and ISRFor the full speaker list and the programme, visit: http://www.uav-technology.org/PR41888UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and MynaricFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 For delegate queries please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.*’Drone Flyer Diaries – LTCOL Keirin Joyce’ (Source: Flight Safety Australia, Dec 2019) https://www.flightsafetyaustralia.com/2019/12/drone-flyer-diaries-ltcol-keirin-joyce/--END—About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities.



We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.



We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.ukCarina GozoSMI+44 20 7827 6148email us here

