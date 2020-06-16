Two victims in an explosion in Halabja

2020/06/16 | 00:18 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A source in Halabja governorate, in Kurdistan Region, reported an explosion that resulted in victims.

The source told Shafaq News agency, that an explosion occurred this evening, in Halabja governorate, and killed at least two citizens.



Most likely, the explosion was due to an old landmine.

The source said that, "A security force cordoned off the area of the accident and opened an investigation into its circumstances".

No further details were given.