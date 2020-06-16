COVID-19: Kurdistan Region reports record 166 new cases, seven deaths amid continued spike


COVID-19: Kurdistan Region reports record 166 new cases, seven deaths amid continued spike
2020/06/16 | 00:18 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Two health care workers wear protective gear at a COVID-19 treatment center in the Kurdistan Region's province of Erbil.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links