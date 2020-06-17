Iraq "The Best Place on Earth to find and Produce Oil"

Petrel Resources has said that its operations in Iraq, which had been dormant for some time, are "once again showing life".



In its Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31/12/19, the company said: "Our Iraqi, director, Riadh, is actively promoting our ongoing interest in participating in the development of the many oil […]

