2020/06/17 | 03:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- IBBC Advisory Council's discussion goes public on the white paper 'Iraq 2020: a country at the crossroads.' Today over 300 people signed up the IBBC Advisory Council's public discussion on the white paper - Iraq 2020: a country at the crossroads, sponsored by Iraq Business News ( IBBC media partner) and in conjunction with Chatham House […]