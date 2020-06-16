KN95 Masks provide same filtration level as NIOSH N95

2020/06/17 | 10:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- KN95 and K95 Comparison Chart

KN95 Mask, 18650 Battery Store

Zack Hopkins the owner of 18650 Battery Store explains the high-quality features of KN95 and N95 masks

The mask manufacturer 3M says that it is reasonable to consider the KN95 mask equivalent to the N95 mask”— Zack Hopkins, Owner 18650 Battery Store ATLANTA , GA, US, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic where the world has been inundated with misinformation and speculation as to what we can all do to protect ourselves and others from the virus.



At the very beginning of the pandemic, many healthcare professionals including the WHO (World Health Organization) were reluctant to advise the general public to wear masks and were debating how effective they actually are at blocking transmission of the virus from one person to another.Many advocated that there is no evidence that masks actually work, without that meaning however that they don’t work.



Since then, the WHO has revised its guidelines, as the transmission of the virus happens via respiratory droplets, masks are advised to be worn wherever social distancing cannot be followed in order to minimize the risk of infection in the general public.



However, the use of face masks should always be combined with adequate hand hygiene and physical distancing, wherever possible.One thing is for sure, nothing is certain in life but doing everything you can to take the necessary precautions is usually a smart tactic, such as using a mask that has a rather high proven efficacy at blocking transmission of the virus and in the event of a short exposure has the capacity to reduce the viral load.



By protecting yourself you are also protecting other people from getting the virus thus you are actually helping decrease the spread rate from not only one person to another but many more people that could likely be infected - reducing systemic risk of spread.



So the question comes down to which mask is more efficient in protecting from micro-particles and bio-aerosols, e.g viruses, bacteria, and other tiny particles? Since an overwhelming amount of information on the subject can be found all over the internet the below is an attempt to clear up any misconceptions.In an effort to make choosing an effective mask a much easier task for the consumer, we attempt to compare KN95 masks with NIOSH N95 masks in order to shine some light and tackle the issue in a simple and practical manner.



First of all, the KN 95 Mask is the China standard and NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) N95 is the American standard.Fit tests are very important and the KN95 standard has a requirement on fit tests, showing how well the mask filters out air and how well the mask fits on to your face.



The N95 standard on the other hand does not have a fit test requirement.



The N95 masks have stricter requirements pertaining to breathability, meaning that it can be slightly easier to breathe in and out of the N95 mask compared to the KN95.



As you can see from the 3M chart comparing the two masks, the differences are really minute and they are on the whole very similar in almost every aspect.



(see the chart for a detailed side by side comparison of the masks)As owner, Zack Hopkins underlines “The mask manufacturer 3M says that it is reasonable to consider the KN95 mask equivalent to the N95 mask” and goes on to add that these masks are also similar to the relevant Korean, European FFP2 and Japan DS FFR respirator masks.

One of the most important aspects a user should consider when choosing a mask is how well they filter small particles, protecting the user from bacteria and viruses.



Both the N95 and KN95 masks filter out at least 95% of tiny particles (specifically 0.3 micron particles).



Thus both masks provide the same 95% filtration level.You can find more info on the KN95 mask on the company website, with mask specifications on the filtration efficiency and other product characteristics that you might be wondering about.



The mask’s design is also super breathable and comfortable especially during spring and summer months and claims to cause no irritation to the skin barrier.



There are also easy to follow instructions on how to wear the KN95 masks, how to efficiently adjust the nose clip, and the tightness of the mask to ensure maximum protection.Zack Hopkins18650 Battery Store+1 800-547-3050email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitter

You just read:

News Provided By

June 16, 2020, 16:50 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release