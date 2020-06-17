Turkish commandos deployed to northern Iraq after Turkish ambassador summoned amid airstrikes


Turkish commandos deployed to northern Iraq after Turkish ambassador summoned amid airstrikes
2020/06/17 | 12:02 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Turkish commandos soldiers board a fighter helicopter, June 17, 2020.

(Photo: Ministry of National Defense of Turkey)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links