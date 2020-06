2020/06/17 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, announced on Wednesday, the allocation of funds for Penjwen District in Al-Sulaymaniyah, after registering multiple cases of Covid-19.

"By decision of the Prime Minister, an amount of 150 million dinars has been allocated for medical supplies", Barzanji said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency.