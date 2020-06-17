Three ISIS terrorists killed in an air strike near Diyala

2020/06/17 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source said that three ISIS terrorists were killed in an air strike at the borders of Diyala and Saladin provinces.

The source told Shafaq News agency that military aircrafts attacked three ISIS locations, and killed three of the organization's terrorists; indicating that the dens also contained weapons, equipment and explosive materials.

"The security services and Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi are conducting reconnaissance operations to track ISIS's traces the spots".

Mataybijah sector, which extends between Diyala and Saladin, is considered a loose security zone due to the lack of security sectors and poor coordination between the command centers of Diyala and Samarra operations.