Iranian artilleries shell Kurdistan Region’s areas for second day in row, forcing nomads to flee
2020/06/17 | 13:38 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Smoke rises after Iranian artillery shells hit areas along the Kurdistan Region's border with Iran.

(Photo: Archive)

