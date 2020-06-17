Covid-19: Al-Sulaymaniyah traffic directorate suspends working hours Tomorrow

2020/06/17 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Traffic Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced that official working hours will be suspended, on Thursday, after registering a number of new Covid-19 cases in its directorates.

The department said in a statement today, that within the framework of preserving the lives of its cadres and citizens, and as a result of registering several Covid-19 infections in the directorates, it was decided to suspend the official working hours tomorrow 18/6/2020, in the General Traffic Directorate.