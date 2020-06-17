Basra: Demonstrations demanding the release of protestors arrested by the authorities

2020/06/17 | 19:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Demonstrations in Basra demanded, today, the release of protesters who were arrested, yesterday, in connection to protests in front of the office of the Iraqi Parliament in the province.

Shafaq News agency reporter said that a group of citizens organized a demonstration today evening in front of Basra police headquarters, demanding the release of protesters who were arrested yesterday during clashes with police forces near the parliament building in Al-Ashar.

The demonstrators demanded, "the dismissal of the local government and the security officials who assaulted the demonstrators during yesterday's protests".

Dozens of protesters demonstrated yesterday, in front of the office of the Iraqi parliament in Basra, to demand the dismissal of the local government.