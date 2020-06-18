Covid-19: 67 recoveries today in Erbil

2020/06/18 | 19:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Health of Erbil Governorate, registered today, 67 recoveries from Covid-19.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, Erbil General Director of Health Dilovan Muhammad, said that 67 patients have achieved full recovery and were discharged home today.

Muhammad explained that, adding up today's recoveries, the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the virus in Erbil since the beginning of the outbreak reached 421.

In the same context, the total number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kurdistan Region has exceeded 2500.