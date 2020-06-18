28 U.S. Pride Organizations Emb(race) Virtual Pride on June 28

2020/06/18 | 20:56 - Source: Iraq News

June 28, 2020, commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the first Pride March, held in 1970, one year after the Stonewall Uprising in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualPride.com announced today its inaugural Virtual Pride event that brings together 28 U.S.



Pride organizations from across the country in a collaborative celebration.





The date (28th of June) and the number of Pride organizations (28) are aligned to pay tribute to the date of the first Pride March, originally called the "Christopher Street Liberation Day March" that took place 50 years ago on June 28, 1970.

Virtual Pride will enable the community to show their pride online and interact with their favorite Pride events and popular LGBTQ+ social media influencers.



The event will be hosted by GayTravel.com, a company whose vision for over two decades is “a world where the global LGBTQ+ community can travel safely without prejudice, hate, or discrimination.”

June is Pride month.



Yet, due to the pandemic and social unrest, hundreds of pride celebrations across the country have been canceled or postponed.



Virtual Pride was created to provide a digital megaphone so that Pride voices will not be diminished this year.





"Currently, celebrating Pride is challenging because we are unable to be physically close.



Yet the spirit of Pride and equality has never been more significant, especially given the recent U.S.



Supreme Court's historic decision to protect LGBTQ rights in the workplace.



The decision delivers a major victory to LGBTQ employees and deserves to be celebrated.



Virtual Pride will provide a platform enabling the community to remain visible and to be heard from their homes" said Sam Barreto, Social Media Chair at GayTravel.com.

Virtual Pride will commence at 11:30 AM ET and move from East to West, concluding at 4:30 ET with Hawaii.

Joe Bock, Director of Hawai'i LGBT Legacy Foundation, states: "When Honolulu Pride first learned about Virtual Pride hosted by GayTravel.com, we immediately knew this was a great way for our community to join the many others across the country, all the way to New York City, where we celebrated Stonewall 50 just last year.



On June 28, we will all come together again and we're proud to be a part of this inaugural event."

Celebrants will be encouraged to submit photos, videos, or excerpts about how they are celebrating pride and what Pride means to them.



Those who submit will have a chance to receive gifts, including a 5-night luxury safari from Sikeleli Travel & Expeditions; suitcases from ROAM Luggage, the world's first color-customizable premium luggage brand; and Advanced Men’s Skin Care products from MËNAJI®.





"ROAM Luggage could not be more pleased to have the chance to support this inspiring event at an important moment in history.



VirtualPride.com is a wonderful opportunity to "show our colors" and express our determination to help ensure equal rights and respect for the LGBTQ+ community."- The ROAM Luggage Team

Everyone from sea to shining sea is invited to participate on virtualpride.com or on Twitter hosted by @gaytravel using the hashtag #VirtualPride.

About GayTravel.comFor over two decades, GayTravel's vision has been "a world where the global LGBTQ+ community can travel safely without prejudice, hate, or discrimination." GayTravel serves as a trusted resource for LGBTQ+ travelers and connects them with inclusive and welcoming travel brands and services.

About VirtualPride.comVirtual Pride was launched to create a digital megaphone for the LGBTQ+ community due to the cancellation and postponement of most of the physical Pride events in 2020.



The inaugural event will take place on June 28, 2020, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the First Pride March held one year after the Stonewall Uprising in NYC.



VirtualPride.com and #virtualpride on Twitter.

Virtual Pride 2020

Victoria Prisco, VirtualPride.com

