Karbala: first Covid-19 patient to undergo a successful cesarean delivery

2020/06/19 | 12:34 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A specialized medical team performed today, in the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital in Karbala, a successful cesarean delivery for a Covid-19 patient.

The director of the hospital, Ibrahim Al-Rikabi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the hospital performed the first caesarean section for a 23-year-old Covid-19 patient, after being quarantined.

The 9 months' pregnant woman underwent the surgery under a full precautionary protocol.



The medical staff applied full PPE measures, including Hazmat suits, face shields and gloves.

the operation lasted about an hour, during which the patient gave birth to a healthy male child.

Al-Rikabi stated that, "the patient left the operating room in good condition and was transferred to a special isolation room.



As for the newborn, he is completely healthy after performing all the necessary tests".