Karbala: first Covid-19 patient to undergo a successful cesarean delivery

The director of the hospital, Ibrahim Al-Rikabi, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the hospital performed the first caesarean section for a 23-year-old Covid-19 patient, after being quarantined.
The 9 months' pregnant woman underwent the surgery under a full precautionary protocol.
The medical staff applied full PPE measures, including Hazmat suits, face shields and gloves.
the operation lasted about an hour, during which the patient gave birth to a healthy male child.
Al-Rikabi stated that, "the patient left the operating room in good condition and was transferred to a special isolation room.
As for the newborn, he is completely healthy after performing all the necessary tests".