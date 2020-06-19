Kirkuk's police chief Tested positive for covid-19

2020/06/19 | 13:06 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A local source in Kirkuk revealed today, Friday, that the province's police chief, Ali Kamal, has contracted Covid-19.The source told Shafaq News agency that Kamal tested positive for the virus in Al-Sulaymaniyah.Kirkuk governorate registered 309 Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, 150 among which are active cases, while 150 citizens achieved full recovery.
The total number of fatalities in Kirkuk reached 11, according to official statistics.The number of Covid-19 cases among security forces and officials has increased drastically over the past few weeks.
The council of Representatives spokesman, Hoshyar Qardagh, revealed to Shafaq News agency, yesterday, that 5 MPs tested positive for Covid-19.
