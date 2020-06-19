Two ISIS cells arrested in Saladin

2020/06/19 | 15:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin said today, Friday, that two ISIS cells were dismantled at the outskirts of Samarra, south of Saladin.

The source told Shafaq News agency that, security forces managed to dismantle a terrorist cell consisting of 4 members at the outskirts of Yathrib, south of Saladin.The source asserted that another operation carried out by PMF and the 16th Federal Police brigade, in conjunction with Yathrib operations command, resulted in dismantling of a terrorist cell consisting of two members of the organization.ISIS still has dormant cells throughout the country.



These cells are gradually adopting the old style of launching attacks, taking advantage of the poor security situation.