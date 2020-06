2020/06/19 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Health of Erbil Governorate, registered today, Friday, 30 Covid-19 recoveries.

Erbil Health Director, Dilovan Muhammad, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency today, that 30 Covid-19 patients achieved full recovery and were discharged home.

Muhammad added that the total number of recoveries in Erbil reached 451.