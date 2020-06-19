Basra to sue foreign oil companies

2020/06/19 | 17:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Basra Governor, Asaad Al-Eidani, announced today, Friday, that he has filed lawsuits against foreign oil companies, accusing the pervious federal governments of "favouritism".

Al-Eidani demanded, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the Ministry of Oil, to "compel the oil companies to apply environmental standards", noting that, " Basra government previously asked the oil companies to do so".

The governor demanded oil companies to, "pay appropriate compensation for the harm oil emissions caused to the citizens of Basra Governorate".

The governor of Basra added, "political issues, demonstrations and the spread of Covid-19 caused a delay in the work on this file".