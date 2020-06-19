Bulgaria donates protective equipment against coronavirus to medics in Iraq

2020/06/19 | 17:46 - Source: Iraq News



The reusable equipment was handed over to the Iraqi Medical Association in Baghdad.



The humanitarian aid that Sofia sent is worth over 325,000 euros.



The donation is financed under the official development assistance planned in the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2020.



We show solidarity with the people of Iraq, with whom we have long friendly relations, said at the ceremony in Baghdad the head of the Bulgarian embassy Valentin Nikolov.



