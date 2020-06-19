Al-Hashd arrests Nine ISIS terrorists in Saladin

2020/06/19 | 19:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi arrested today, Friday, nine terrorists in Saladin Governorate.

"Al-Hashd was able to arrest 9 terrorists in Samarra city in Saladin Governorate", PMF's media said in a statement to Shafaq News agency.

In a statement received by Shafaq news agency, PMF said that, "those terrorists participated in several operations targeting citizens, security forces and PMF over the past years".

The statement pointed that, "Al-Hashd forces continue to carry out security operations to locate ISIS remnants and secure areas around Samarra".