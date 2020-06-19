Alexandria Ayala Candidate for School Board Receives Endorsement of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association

2020/06/19 | 19:40 - Source: Iraq News

Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association

The endorsement comes with the support of Palm Beach County’s 7,300 + teacher members of the Classroom Teachers Association.





”— Alexandria AyalaPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexandria Ayala, Palm Beach County School Board Candidate for District 2, announced today she has received the endorsement of the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) and its 7,300+ teacher members.



The endorsement is based on Ayala’s support for public education and the professionals working in Palm Beach County’s public schools, as well as her support of organized labor and worker rights.



CTA President Justin Katz said of their endorsement, “The Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association is proud to endorse Alexandria Ayala for School Board District 2.



Her support for public education and the professionals who work in our public schools plus her commitment to the community make her the best choice for School Board.



She will bring a fresh perspective to education issues and work to create strong, lasting community partnerships that support our students, teachers and school district.”Alexandria Ayala believes that every student, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, has the right to attend safe, funded, and quality public schools.



Also, every teacher should have the support and resources they need to fulfill their mission in the classroom.



Ayala plans to bring a fresh perspective to the board to ensure the Palm Beach County schools and education system are working not only for students but supporting teachers, parents, and employees.“It is an absolute honor to earn the support of our hardworking teachers.



Great schools begin with great teachers, and I look forward to working together to improve our schools,” said Alexandria.Alexandria Ayala’s top priorities include: investing in technology and additional training, improving student safety and mental health, ensuring fine arts programs remain available to students, closing achievement gaps, managing the budget to find efficiencies and discovering ways to increase community partnerships with the county and local municipalities.



Alexandria Ayala was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Palm Beach County.



As a resident of the Village of Palm Springs, she is a product of our Palm Beach County public schools where she attended Palm Springs Elementary, Palm Springs Middle and graduated from John I.



Leonard High School.



Today, Alexandria continues to give back to our community.

As a former Legislative Aide in Tallahassee, Alexandria served constituents and worked on policy issues that impacted Palm Beach County’s families, businesses and schools.As a community activist in our county, Alexandria has championed causes and issues focused on empowering our communities, supporting women and increasing voter participation.Now, as a Legislative Aide on our County Commission, Alexandria works each day to address community concerns, form successful partnerships and support policy initiatives that foster successful programs that will strengthen our neighborhoods and empower our residents.

Ayala is committed to making her community better through active involvement and activism.



She is a proud member of Leadership Palm Beach County, Hispanic Education Coalition of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, New Leaders Council (NLC), and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Glass Leadership Institute.



Alexandria is running for the Palm Beach County School Board to ensure each and every child has ample opportunities to succeed, that our teachers have a voice who looks out for them and that School District employees are supported.To learn more about Alexandria Ayala, visit www.alexandriaforschoolboard.com.



