GKP to Cut Workforce by 40%

2020/06/20 | 05:30 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) has provided an operational and corporate update in advance of Friday's Annual General Meeting: Jón Ferrier, Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "In response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic conditions, we took decisive actions to preserve liquidity and safeguard the long-term health of the business.
We […]
