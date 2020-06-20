KRG condemns Turkish killing of Kurdish civilians, calls on PKK to vacate border areas


KRG condemns Turkish killing of Kurdish civilians, calls on PKK to vacate border areas
2020/06/20 | 07:42 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Turkish bombardments of one of the border areas in the Kurdistan Region's Duhok province.

(Photo: Archive)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links