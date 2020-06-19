Leading Executive Protection Company Launches New Site Design

2020/06/20 | 07:46 - Source: Iraq News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why Do I Want a Luxury Executive Protection Company?WPG is a full-service, international firm specializing in the protection of major corporations and top-level executives.



Its luxury arm, 001, is the first luxury company in the Executive Protection industry.



001 provides a customized and comprehensive security program for high net worth individuals and their families.Kent Moyer is the founder and owner of The World Protection Group and 001.



He is an alumnus of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he spent additional time at HEC Paris University in Paris, France, SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy, & The Ritz Carlton Leadership Center studying the strategic management of luxury businesses.



Moyer has studied some of the top brands like Porsche, Ritz Carlton, Pagani, Bvlgari, Chopard, and Ferrari.



He wanted to reproduce the “Gold Standard Service” in the executive protection industry.



It was created with The Ritz-Carlton Gold Standard of Service model, which espouses a style of sophisticated customer service in which each of our employees has been trained and whose principals have heavily inspired how 001 operates.



He is a graduate of the Executive Security Institute (ESI) with a degree in Criminal Justice and the Executive Protection Institute & many of the leading Executive Protection & intelligence schools both private and in law enforcement.Beverly Hills, CA: According to an article released on World Protection Group's website, and Kent Moyer, the company offers competitive executive protection services for celebrities and high net worth clients.



In their post they detail how crucial it is to provide security services which prioritize the client's safety over social relevance.



According to the source, World Protection Group offers the best customer services possible so that their clients may feel safe and comfortable with their presence.High profile clients can feel safe with the professional bodyguards World Protection Group provides.



According to sources, one of the biggest safety hazards within the executive protection industry leans toward a buddy system between client and the bodyguard.



WPG terms these types of bodyguards "buddyguards." In a situation such as this, the bodyguard may overshare information to the detriment or hazard of their client or make decisions that put their client in harm's way.



In some cases, the situation could have been avoided if the guard had remained at their station or used wisdom in sharing images and locations on social media.When given the job to protect and serve celebrities or high net worth individuals, a professional executive protection firm will gladly listen to the desires of their clients, but they will never agree to any orders that may put their client in harm's way.



That is why the World Protection Group lives by what they call the Gold Standard of Service.



According to their site, they believe in delivering a service which focuses on the client and a safe experience with their team of agents.



This, they write, is captivated in anticipating the needs of their clients.Clients needing assistance from a protection agency will find bodyguards who seek to provide services outside of physical protection and care with WPG.



These skills and services include proper communication, client business knowledge, and learning more about the client themselves and their daily activities.



Understanding how to properly gauge a client's day and providing simple care (such as knowing their favorite beverage, restaurants, etc.) is what it means to provide the best of the best when it comes to protecting the lifestyle of a client and luxury service.



The company provides more information on https://www.worldprotectiongroup.com/ & http://001wpg.com.



The World Protection Group offers international protection for clients.



Kent Moyer states, "WPG is a full-service international security firm that specializes in Executive Protection.



Our philosophy and techniques are modeled after the United States Secret Service method of providing proactive and preventative protection.



WPG has worked with some of the most high profile individuals in the world, and in the history of the firm has never experienced an incident that might have caused harm or embarrassment to its clientele."Contact and international location information are available at World Protection Group.Kent MoyerThe World Protection Group, Inc.+1 310-390-6646email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

