Coalition Aircraft Destroys Islamic State Camps in Iraq

2020/06/21 | 11:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The U.S.military’s Central Command says three known Islamic State hiding places have been destroyed in rural Iraq.

In a statement the command says aircraft from the anti-ISIS coalition known as Operation Inherent Resolve, in coordination with the Iraqi government, hit the camps Friday in Wadi al-Shai in a rural Kirkuk province, about 26 kilometers west of Iraq’s Tuz Khurmatu.

“Blowing up ISIS hideouts,” said Col.



Myles B.



Caggins III, a Coalition spokesman, “ultimately results in security in cities and villages.” He added that each Coalition airstrike is done at the request of the Iraqi government “to help achieve a permanent defeat” of the militants.

Fighters and followers of the Islamic State, undaunted by the collapse of the terror group’s self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria, are growing bolder and more dangerous, according to recent assessments by U.S.



counterterrorism officials.