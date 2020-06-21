ISIS attack kills two member of Al-Hashd in Saladin

2020/06/21 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin said today, Sunday, that an ISIS terrorist attack killed two members of Al-HashdAl-Shaabi, south of the province.

The source told Shafaq News agency that, "Yesterday evening, Saturday, ISIS terrorists attacked the alternative headquarters of the 35th Brigade, south of Saladin", noting that, "fierce clashes claimed the lives of two members of Al-Hashd and wounded 4 others".

The source pointed that, "the clashes resulted in the killing and wounding of a number of ISIS operatives" , noting that, "the remainder of the organization's members fled after the arrival of military reinforcements".For its part, Al-Hashd said in a statement that, "a force from the 35th Brigade repelled a violent attack launched by remnants of ISIS in Zalzalah, south of Saladin".

The mentioned area (40 km south of Tikrit), was exposed, in early May, to the heaviest attack carried out by ISIS in more than a year; claiming the lives of 9 security personnel and wounding 34 others.