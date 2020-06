2020/06/21 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Najaf Health Department announced today, Sunday, that 80 Covid-19 patients were discharged home after achieving full recovery.

On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health registered 88 fatalities and 1870 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pointing that these counts are the highest since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.