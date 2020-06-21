Maysan: the sixth government to impose a complete curfew

2020/06/21 | 15:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The local government in Maysan province, southern Iraq, decided today, Sunday, to impose a comprehensive curfew until the beginning of next week.

An official source said to Shafaq News agency, that Maysan's local government decided to impose a curfew from Monday to Saturday and suspend the official working hours, except for service departments and banks.

The governorates of Al-Diwaniyah, Karbala, Wasit, Babel and Dhi Qar decided yesterday to impose a complete curfew, after the surge of Covid-19 case and fatality rates.