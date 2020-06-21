Fatah alliance reveals his discussions with Barzani in Baghdad today

2020/06/21 | 15:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Fatah Alliance revealed today, Sunday, talks held by its leader Hadi al-Amiri, with the President of Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani.

The alliance said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that Al-Amiri met Barzani and his accompanying delegation today, indicating that many important files concerning Iraq affairs were discussed.

The statement pointed many issues were discussed in the meeting.



Both sides agreed on supporting the parliament’s decision to remove foreign forces from the country and the need of unified position from defending national sovereignty.

The meeting also touched upon a variety of draft laws, most importantly the electoral law.



Both sides emphasized the need to hold a vote on it in the council of Representatives, as it represents the main factor for holding early elections.