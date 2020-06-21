President Barzani invites Al-Maliki to visit Kurdistan

2020/06/21 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, handed today, Sunday, the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri Al-Maliki, an invitation to visit the region.

Barzani and the accompanying delegation, were hosted by Al-Maliki at the latter's office in the capital, Baghdad, according to an official statement issued by the media office of the State of Law Coalition.

The statement indicated that the two parties discussed the political, security and health situation in the country, as well the disputes between the federal government and Kurdistan Regional Government.

The statement quoted Al-Maliki stressing, "the need to continue the dialogues between the political parties to overcome challenges, especially Covid-19 outbreak and the drop of oil prices, calling for cooperation in the process of legislation to organize the relationship between the federal and regional governments".

For his part, Barzani handed Al-Maliki an invitation to visit Kurdistan, which the latter promised to fulfill as soon as possible.



Barzani stressed the region's willingness to communicate with the political forces and the federal government and to proceed with an agreement that serves the interests of both parties.