Iran, Iraq Discuss Oil Cooperation

2020/06/21 | 20:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh and his Iraqi counterpart Ihsan Abdul Jabbar discussed ways to promote cooperation between the two neighbors in the oil industry.
In a telephone conversation, Zangeneh and Abdul Jabbar called for the expansion of oil cooperation between the two Muslim neighbors.
The Iranian minister congratulated Abdul Jabbar on taking office […]
