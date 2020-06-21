KRG Council of Ministers reviews Public Expenses

2020/06/21 | 20:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday chaired a cabinet meeting via video conference to discuss expenses and the need to adapt to the current budget while protecting public entitlements.
In the meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the Council of Ministers stressed continued commitment to reducing salaries of senior officials, including those retired […]
