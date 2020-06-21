2020/06/22 | 02:02 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Free Exclusive Webinar on Prefilled Syringe Elastomer Components

West Pharmaceutical Services to Host a Free Exclusive Webinar on Prefilled Syringe Elastomer Components taking place on 16th July 2020

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi are announcing the free webinar, "Prefilled Syringe Elastomer Components High-quality Solutions for Sensitive Molecules" on 16th July 2020.



This webinar will cover new elastomer component leading with innovation excellence developed to address the ever-increasing demands.



Discussing the challenges of the pharmaceutical industry driven towards components being essentially free of particulate and meeting customer demand for consistency by assuring dimensional stability.As the industry continues to see significant growth for drug products developed in prefilled syringe systems (PFS), there is a trend for pharmaceutical companies to evaluate more complex drug molecules, such as biologics.This webinar discusses current trends in the market for injectable drug delivery and outlines current challenges for companies developing drug products in a prefillable syringe system.Interested parties can register at www.pfs-elastomer-components-webinar.com/einpr1Webinar Overview

Increasing demands on quality, stringent regulations, trends towards home care treatments by using innovative device technology, and the development of specialized, high-value treatments present challenges to companies looking for unique solutions.

In this webinar we will cover new elastomer component leading with innovation excellence developed to address the ever-increasing demands.



Additionally, we discuss the challenges of the pharmaceutical industry driven towards components being essentially free of particulate and meeting customer demand for consistency by assuring dimensional stability.Speakers announced

• Christa Jansen-Otten, Product Management, Prefilled Systems & Delivery, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

• Whitney Winters, Senior Director, Strategic Marketing and container Systems, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.Why attend?

• Learn the current trends in the market for injectable drug delivery

• Learn about the challenges for companies developing drug products in a prefillable syringe system

• Trends towards home care treatments by using innovative device technologyWho Should Attend?

• Quality Managers

• Heads of Quality

• Manufacturing/Operations Managers

• Heads of Manufacturing/Operations

• Heads of Fill-Finish

• Fill-Finish Manager

• R&D scientists

• Formulation scientists

• CMC regulatory

• Packaging engineers

• Engineers and Managers in Device Development and all other technical functions surrounding syringe systems

• Clinical and commercial Drug Product Manufacturing

• Formulation scientists

• Laboratory scientific staff and managers

• Parenteral manufacturing staff

• Sterility Quality Assurance

• Regulatory affairs scientists

• Pharmaceutical packaging component manufacturing staffMORE DETAILS: www.pfs-elastomer-components-webinar.com/einpr1--------------- END -----------------About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities.



We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.



We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network.



More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.ukJinna SidhuSMi Group02078276088email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

June 21, 2020, 08:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release